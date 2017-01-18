Nick Kyrgios hit an emphatic tweener shot whilst 6-5 down in the final set against Andreas Seppi in the second round of the Australian Open.

The shot, which is played by hitting the ball with the racquet between the legs, has become colloquially known as the tweener shot or the hot-dog.

It has become more popular in recent years after Roger Federer hit it against Novak Djokovic in the US Open back in 2009.

Unfortunately for Kyrgios, although the shot set him up to win the point, he eventually lost to Seppi in the fifth set.

The Italian won the match 1-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 10-8.

Kyrgios' loss came as a shock to many in Melbourne, who expected the Australian number one to advance much further at his home Grand Slam.

He squandered an early advantage after taking the first set with little difficulty, before leading in the second where he began to stumble.

The 89th ranked Seppi will now face Steve Darcis in the third round of the tournament. The Belgian himself defeated Argentine Diego Schwartzman in his second round tie.

A number of bigger names have already made it into the third round.

Federer, Stan Wawrinka, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga all made it through with little difficulty. Britain's Daniel Evans also caused an upset earlier today by beating Croatian Marin Cilic to advance to the next round.

Andy Murray has also joined his fellow-Brit in the next round after defeating Andrey Rublev comfortably in straight sets.

You can see Kyrgios' shot in the video below.

The world number one will be hoping to win his first Australian Open this year after falling short in the past. He has reached the final for the last two years, but fell at the final hurdle both times.

Murray will feel there is no better time than now to win his third Grand Slam title, which would add to wins at Wimbledon and the US Open. Should he take the crown in Australia, he would move on to France in high spirits and would hunt the final Grand Slam at Roland Garros in May.

If the Brit does win these two tournaments, he will become only the ninth man in history to will all four major titles.

