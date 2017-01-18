For Real Madrid fans, Rafael Benitez's turbulent tenure at the Bernabeu has become merely a distant memory.

Zinedine Zidane's side are back in action tonight for the first time since their incredible 40-match unbeaten run came to an end against Sevilla last weekend.

And despite the defeat, the mood in the Spanish capital remains positive about the team's chances of success this season - a complete contrast to how it was when Zidane took the job.

His predecessor, Benitez was sacked after just six months in charge following a disastrous start to the campaign in 2015 and Zidane was promoted from his role as head coach of the Castilla reserve team.

Zidane's first experience at coaching came as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Madrid in 2013, where he developed a strong relationship with the Italian.

In an interview with Gabriele Marcotti for ESPN, Ancelotti has praised how Zidane has handled his first managerial experience at the top of the game.

The current Bayern Munich boss also pointed out that his former colleague's more relaxed approach - in comparison to Benitez's - has been the secret ingredient behind his successful tenure to date.

"Not everybody can manage Real Madrid. The key to success I think is the relationship with the players. The knowledge of football is secondary, as is the experience," Ancelotti said.

"I mean, sure, Zidane had not managed in the top-flight, but he played for a long time, he had worked as an assistant, he had managed Castilla, he knows the game, he knows the tactical aspects, he knows the club.

"The key question I think was the relationship with the players, as I said, and the ability to work with them on the training pitch. I mean structuring a training session in such a way that you get your message across and the players are happy and receptive.

"Look, a guy like Rafa Benitez probably has more experience and more knowledge of the game but maybe he wasn't able, in the short time he was there, to build the kind of relationships that are necessary.

"And Zidane, in that respect, had an edge, because he'd been at the club, he'd coached many of the players, heck, he'd even played with some of them."

Benitez certainly didn't become a bad manager overnight, as proven by the season Newcastle are having, so perhaps the Spaniard and Real Madrid were simply just a bad fit.

The former Liverpool manager replaced Steve McClaren at St James' Park last season but was unable to save the Magpies from relegation.

Benitez kept his job, however, and Newcastle are firmly in contention for the Championship title this year.

They are currently one point ahead of second-placed Brighton but Chris Hughton's side do have one game in hand.

Nevertheless, what didn't work for Real Madrid is clearly working in the north-east.

