Carlos Brathwaite delighted fans and commentators with another dab to celebrate taking a wicket during a match between Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday morning.

The KFC T20 Big Bash League 2016/17 began on December 20 and concludes in 10 days time on January 28.

It's the professional Twenty20 domestic competition in Australia and is played by teams across the country.

One man that has been impressing this year is the West Indies bowling all-rounder Brathwaite.

He's not just impressed purely with his cricket skills, but has also gained attention from the way he celebrates taking wickets.

As seen in the video further down this article, Brathwaite can't resist hitting the dab after dismissing another Adelaide batter. And the commentator's loved it, excitedly shouting "Carlos, king of the dab, what's he got for us tonight?", as the bowler hits the dab three times.

His action draws comparisons with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is also a fan of the dab and celebrates his goals in the same way.

As of writing, Thunder need 142 runs from 88 balls to beat the Strikers.

If they pick up victory in the final group stage match, they have a chance to advance to the semi-finals.

Adelaide have already been knocked out of the tournament and will finish bottom of the group. However, the Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes also have a chance to sneak into the semis, at the expense of either the Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers, or Melbourne Stars.

The Brisbane Heat are the only team to qualify so far as they finished top of the group.

The Big Bash League has been exciting fans in its current format since 2011 and hosts some of the biggest names in cricket. Englishmen Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, and Eoin Morgan are amongst a number of foreign players allowed to participate in the tournament.

Morgan also plays alongside Australian legend Shane Watson, who captains the Thunder. His side won the tournament last year, but will finish bottom this time round.

The Scorchers are the only team to have won the title twice since its creation in 2011, winning in 2014 and 2015. The Heat and the Sixers won it in the two years before that.

