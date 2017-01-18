Official online NBA destination in the UK

Chris Paul.

Clippers confirm extent of Chris Paul injury - thumb ligament damage revealed

After a quick start to the year, the Los Angeles Clippers just haven’t been the same lately and their bad luck is coming at a bad time.

Chris Paul is the straw that stirs the drink for the club and there’s no surprise that he’s had to do a lot more than would be preferable as Blake Griffin works back from injury.

The organisation is going to have to withstand another bout of hardship as CP3 is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Paul injured his hand during Monday night’s tilt with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a play defending Russell Westbrook.

Keeping the other team’s mercurial point guard in front of L.A.’s defence is a tough task and the Point God was doing an admirable job on that front before he got his finger caught on the triple-double machine’s body.

Now, the Clippers, who are 2-5 in CP3’s absence, will have to piece together at least a couple wins during that stretch to not fall completely behind the rest of the Western Conference pack.

No stranger to greatness on the court, the nine-time All-Star is in the middle of a particularly impressive campaign where he is averaging 17 points per game, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals a game.

It will be up to Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford to elevate their play in his absence or risk the team sinking down to the bottom of the standings.

LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Chris Paul
Blake Griffin

