drogba chelsea 2007.

Chelsea fans angry with Diego Costa should remember Didier Drogba’s actions in 2007

Published

Diego Costa has managed to avoid a Dimitri Payet-esque fallout, even though it’s been widely reported that the unsettled Chelsea striker's training ground row with Antonio Conte last week was sparked because his head had been turned following a mind-blowing offer from China.

Sky Sports revealed that Costa had been offered an eye-watering £576,000-a-week to leave Stamford Bridge for the Chinese Super League.

It was also revealed that Conte shouted “Go to China!” towards the Brazil-born Spain international at the end of their heated argument last week.

Costa, due to the altercation with Conte and presumably because his head wasn’t in the right place at the time, was subsequently dropped for the Blues’ 3-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend.

However, most Chelsea fans - certainly those who go week-in, week-out - have displayed no ill-feeling towards the Premier League’s joint-top goalscorer. In fact, there were even chants of “Diego! Diego!” from the visiting fans inside the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Most Chelsea fans are desperate to Costa to stay

You can understand why they’re so keen to keep the 28-year-old forward onside.

Chelsea, who boast a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with 17 matches remaining, are 8/13 on to win the title this season.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-STOKE

Lose Costa and those odds will lengthen.

But some are angry with him

But not every Chelsea supporter is happy with Costa and you can understand why.

Yes, he can earn more money in China, but that’s no excuse to seriously jeopardise Chelsea’s chances of becoming champions.

Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League

If there are Chelsea fans who feel particularly perturbed by Costa’s recent behaviour, though, they shouldn’t be too hard on him.

Remember how Drogba behaved in 2007?

They should cast their minds back to October 2007, when Didier Drogba told France Football magazine that he wanted to leave the Blues after morale took a turn for the worse following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

When Chelsea needed the players to stick together at such a difficult moment, Drogba attempted to flee - yet it’s hard to remember this even happened.

"I want to leave Chelsea. Something is broken with Chelsea," Drogba was quoted as telling France Football by BBC Sport. "The damage is big in the dressing room.

"Nothing can stop me from leaving now.

"Since the day I arrived, I wanted to leave Chelsea and then again every summer.

Rosenborg v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League

"I know that Ronaldinho and Kaka are linked to come next season but even that won't change my mind."

Chelsea responded by saying: "Didier signed a new four-year contract last year. As a top professional we're sure he is committed to Chelsea and intends to honour it."

Drogba ended up becoming a Chelsea legend

Drogba, of course, ended up staying at Chelsea and secured his status as a Blues legend by scoring the equalising goal and the winning penalty against Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final.

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Don’t be surprised if Costa manages to turn around his own sticky situation at Chelsea, too.

