Tony Romo.

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo in Super Bowl related tweet

Football News
24/7

Dak Prescott solidified his spot as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback with an impressive performance during their playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, but Jerry Jones couldn't help but stir the pot once more.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys owner wasn't willing to speak on where Tony Romo would be for the start of the 2017 season, but he believes the 36-year-old will be in a Super Bowl one day.

He said: “I really believe that Tony Romo will play in a Super Bowl. Now try that one on. I know that if he’s healthy enough, he’ll be in a Super Bowl. I strongly believe that."

Will Romo be given a chance to prove himself? Jones believes so. The folks at the NFL Madden video game think not, but have offered a way for it to become a reality.

Tweeting in reply to the same story which appeared on NBC Sports, they said: "We'll send him a copy of #Madden17." Burn!

Romo is going to be one of the most talked about players on the trade block if Dallas decides to move on completely from the four-time Pro Bowler. If he is to play in a Super Bowl, he may have to move teams because he certainly won't be the starter for the Cowboys if they make it there next season.

The only way Romo can be the starter for the Cowboys in the Super Bowl is through the Madden video game.

Topics:
Superbowl
Dak Prescott
NFL Playoffs
Dez Bryant
Tony Romo
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

