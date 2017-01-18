Over halfway through the Premier League season and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is fast becoming a fan favourite. And why wouldn’t he be?

Chelsea are top of the division and playing with the attacking flair that went missing last season. However, new managers at Stamford Bridge must always measure up to, or be eclipsed by, a very special shadow.

Jose Mourinho, of course, graced Chelsea with his presence back in 2004 as he quickly established himself as one of the most revered managers in world football.

Mourinho or Conte? We’ve compiled and compared some stats from Mourinho’s opening 21 matches of the 2004/05 campaign, pitting them against Conte’s half-season at the helm. But which manager enjoyed the superior start?

Points make prizes

Has Conte’s team enjoyed a better opening in 2016/17 than Jose’s 2004/05 squad? Astonishingly, after 21 games Jose and Conte are drawing, with both sides topping the mid-season table with 52 points. In fact, Conte has actually won one more match than Mourinho did, leaving the Special One’s 16 wins out of 21 games looking second best.

Verdict: Conte wins

1-0 Conte

Form against other Big Six sides

Jose’s Blues were incredibly consistent during his first 21 games as boss, with 1-0 victories against Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City. They also took two vital points from the London derby clashes, in a 0-0 stalemate against Spurs and a 2-2 battle with Arsenal. Such form goes some way towards explaining how Chelsea only lost one league game that season, which was a shock defeat versus a pre-petrol dollar funded City.

In contrast, Conte’s Chelsea have experienced mixed results against the division heavyweights. With an early 2-1 loss to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and a recent Dele Alli-inspired defeat to Spurs. However, this could just be symptomatic of a bedding in period and it’s worthwhile remembering that the Blues went on a 13-game unbeaten run after being trounced 3-0 by Arsenal. Conte delivered a symbolic 4-0 drubbing to Jose’s United and made light work of Pep Guardiola’s Man City in a 1-3 scoreline. Chelsea also beat Tottenham 2-1 at the Bridge and have completed the double over fallen champions Leicester City, who they beat 3-0 twice.

Verdict: Conte wins

2-0 Conte

Tactics

Mourinho opted for a 4-3-3 in the 2004/05 season, creating a formidable midfield with a sitting Claude Makelele and a born number ten in Frank Lampard. The triangle was completed by rotation between Michael Essien and Thiago. Such tactics were highly successful, not least because many managers in England were yet to break away from the generic 4-4-2 system.

After some tinkering early on in the campaign, Conte has settled with the dynamic and exciting 3-4-3 formation. The pace and work-rate of the Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses partnership has allowed them to function as mobile wing-backs, who can successfully track back and defend as well as bomb forward and attack.

Verdict: Draw

3-1 Conte

Best and worst performances

During the first 21 games of 04/05, the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa and the 2-2 draw with Bolton would have been seen as disappointments. However, it requires serious nit-picking to find any faults with Jose’s first half-season in England. A victory over Manchester United on the opening day of the season helped the Portuguese tactician to the perfect start to life on English soil.

Conte has some high-scoring highlights to choose from, what with the 5-0 demolition job of Ronald Koeman’s Everton and the 4-0 vanquishing of Jose’s United. That said, the Italian manager learned the hard way that London losses, such as the 3-0 drubbing by Arsenal and the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham, are not appreciated by the Chelsea faithful.

Verdict: Mourinho wins

3-2 Conte

Best manager quotes

When it comes to news value and sheer arrogance, no manager is more beloved by the English press than Jose. These comments made upon his signing for Chelsea remind us why: "If I wanted to have an easy job I would have stayed at Porto. Beautiful blue chair, the UEFA Champions League trophy, God, and after God, me."

It's fair to say that Conte's approach with the media is extremely different to Mourinho's, but he's no stranger to providing the odd gem in a press conference. Conte previously stated: "I consider defeat to be a state of virtual death." His do or die philosophy has clearly started to rub off on the squad, with players such as Eden Hazard seemingly reborn under his guidance.

Verdict: Mourinho wins

3-3 draw

Our conclusion

With 21 games played, Conte and Jose are neck and neck in terms of manager form and this will delight Chelsea fans. They remember the 2004/05 season for all the right reasons and will be hoping to see their latest manager guide them to the title.

