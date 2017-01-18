How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Griezmann.

FIFA17 gamers are moaning about Antoine Griezmann's ability

Reports have emerged over the past few days suggesting that Antoine Griezmann could join Manchester United next summer.

As you’d expect, United fans are very excited at the prospect of signing a player that finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting and is in the peak of his career.

After scoring 51 goals in 92 La Liga appearances for Atletico Madrid since arriving from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2014, everyone knows just how good the Frenchman is.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that talent translates directly into EA Sports’ FIFA.

In fact, brought to our attention by DreamTeam, Griezmann has been subject to plenty of criticism from FIFA gamers who don’t believe the Frenchman is very good in the game.

A sub-Reddit - titled Antoine Griezmann is the biggest myth in FUT 17 - has been created slamming Griezmann for being useless on FIFA17, despite his 88 rating. With a sprint speed of 86 and 87 acceleration, you’d think he’d be able to get away from any defenders. But it seems he can’t.

The gamer that created the thread summarised Griezmann 'talents' - and it’s pretty damning.

Summary of Griezmann's 'talents'

“Seriously I saved, traded and bought packs with the goal of purchasing this player and he was dreadful. He managed 3 goals in 10 games and they were the sort of goals that even Lahm would finish.

"Pace: So this guy supposedly has 86 sprint speed with 87 acceleration which should be more than enough to get away from any CB. It wasn't.

"Strength: N/A

"Passing: Unless the teammate was stood facing him <12 yards away, the pass would miss. I'm sure other people will rate him highly and he will be amazing for them but this is the first time since I got this game, that I have been unable to turn a player's performance around.

"The only positive I can take away from the ordeal is that I made a slight profit on him. And his Hotline Bling celebration was a bad let down”.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Las Palmas - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 Second Leg

More reviews

But he isn’t the only person that is bitterly disappointed with Griezmann.

Another wrote: “He had next to no pace, and his shooting and passing were massively underwhelming”.

Villarreal CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

While someone else added: “I completely agree with you! I was lucky enough to pack him in a Gold upgrade pack. I felt like I had to use him because, I mean, how could you not use Griezmann if you have him? I've probably played around 30 games with him and have never once felt like he was an 88 rated player".

And another pointed out that he simply can’t be played as a striker: “You can't really play him as a striker.

"1. Too small to brawl (no strength)
"2. Too slow to beat any defender with pace”.

Villarreal CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

“Glad I'm not the only one. I've been using him at CAM and I just hardly notice him. Planning to try him at ST for a bit then upgrade to Messi if he's still s***,” added another.

So, there you have it.

While United fans are, understandably, excited at the possibility of seeing Griezmann at the Theatre of Dreams in real life, it seems they shouldn’t be too excited about playing with him on FIFA17.

By next summer, though, it will almost be time for FIFA18 and he may get a considerably upgrade if a big-money move to the Red Devils arises.

