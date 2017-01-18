Los Angeles’s marquee franchise now has a young core in place with players like D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle.

The Lakers’ decision makers know that simply being a young and fun team will only be enough for the fans for a little while.

So in an effort to bring back the chase for championships, the club has brought one of their living legends back into the fold.

Jeanie Buss is a co-owner of the LakeShow and ESPN is reporting that she recently met with Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson for consultation about the direction of the the franchise.

The Hall of Famer then posted a picture of the two together at the Purple and Gold’s contest against the Denver Nuggets later that night.

Although the prospects currently on the roster have clear value and talent, the storied club is headed to its fourth straight trip to the lottery.

Those sort of results are unfathomable for fans who watched Magic play alongside some of the most talented rosters in the sport’s history.

He played alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, Byron Scott and other L.A. greats during his time in the Fabulous Forum. Their offence was based on blazing fastbreaks and the former Spartan’s wizardry with the ball in setting up his teammates for easy baskets.

Hopefully, by bringing back the conductor of Showtime, the Lakers can become not just respectable, but dominant as well.