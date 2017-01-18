How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Lawrence Okolie.

Eddie Hearn's latest signing could be the Anthony Joshua of the cruiserweights

Eddie Hearn has been considered the godfather of sorts during the recent boxing boom in Great Britain, and his Matchroom Boxing promotion has been behind many of the superstars before us today.

Anthony Joshua, of course, is his most prized and coveted asset, but Hearn also represents the likes of Kell Brook, Callum Smith, James DeGale, Anthony Crolla, Scott Quigg, Tony Bellew and Lee Selby amongst many others.

The second-generation promoter seems to have a penchant for creating stars, so meet his newest signing: Lawrence Okolie.

The 24-year-old represented Great Britain at the Olympic Games in Rio last summer, coming up short against eventual bronze medallist Erislandy Savon of Cuba in the last 16 of the heavyweight division.

Still, it was a remarkable climb for Okolie who was working in a McDonalds when the 2012 Olympics were on.

At 17-years-old, the Hackney-born fighter was a massive 19 stone and took up boxing purely to lose weight. Two years into his training, he saw Anthony Joshua win gold at the London Olympics and that inspired him to concentrate on his potential boxing career.

Along the way, gyms started to take notice of his dramatic weight loss and natural skill set and he battled his way to Rio. Fighting at heavyweight may have been too much for him at the time, but now signing as a professional at cruiserweight, Okolie hopes to take inspiration from David Haye's journey to the top.

"I want to be the best cruiserweight that Britain has seen," said Okolie. "David Haye has done great things, so has Johnny Nelson and many others, but I want to cement my legacy, have my name go down in history and maybe follow Haye by winning the heavyweight crown too."

Boxing - Olympics: Day 3

The fact that Eddie Heard has signed the raw talent should come as no surprise. He has a fantastic physique and is a monstrous puncher - like Joshua - and Hearn first laid eyes on Okolie when he was sparring with AJ.

"Lawrence is the first Team GB Olympian to turn over and I think he has a huge future in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions," Hearn told Sky Sports as he introduced his new signing.

"Lawrence has all the attributes to become a star inside and outside the ring, and we will announce his debut fight next week.

"He will box eight times in his first year on the biggest shows all over the country. It's official - Okolie's out the cage!"

