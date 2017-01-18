Last week, WWE and UFC fans were exchanging plenty of heated words following some comments Randy Orton made to current lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

The Viper was answering questions on his official Twitter account, and wasted very little time in having a sly dig at the Irishman, who has been rumoured to potentially work with the WWE in the near future.

CRUISERWEIGHT JIBES

His comments came after the Notorious angered the majority of WWE’s roster and their fans last year, claiming he’d 'slap the heads off the stars, and twice on Sunday’s.'

Although that situation died down a little after numerous WWE stars initially responded, Orton didn’t let it go and caused social media stir amongst fans with his joke.

When asked by a fan if he could beat McGregor – should he ever join the WWE – Orton mocked the size difference between the pair.

He posted: “If he gains 120lbs I’m here. Until then, #205Live bro.”

It hasn’t ended there, though.

Currently on SmackDown Live, Orton is part of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt.

Despite it being obvious that there’s tension in the camp, and with Orton set to battle Harper, Wyatt echoed Orton’s jibes when poking fun at McGregor’s chances in the company.

BIG MAN'S GAME

He too highlighted that McGregor would be suited to the 205 Live show, as it’s dedicated to the cruiserweight stars that are under the weight limit.

According to The Sun, Wyatt said: “It’s a big man’s game.

“He would be better suited to 205 Live.”

Only time will tell whether Wyatt and Orton are just trying to infuriate McGregor and his fans, or whether it could be a subtle hint at something to come, should the outspoken Irishman ever do business with the WWE.

