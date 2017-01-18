Jimmy Butler is well on his way to making an appearance in the NBA All-Star game for the third consecutive year, and his stats this year are backing up that selection.

Butler is averaging a career-best 24.8 points per game this season, the joint tenth highest points per game average in the league this season. Worthy of an All-Star selection.

However, when asked what it meant to him to be selected for the third year in a row, the Chicago Bulls star wasn't flattered at all by the honour.

He said, according to Chicago Tribute's K.C. Johnson, that being voted an All-Star starter would mean "absolutely nothing."

Last year, Butler didn't get the opportunity to start or even play in the All-Star game due to injury, but this season he has a good chance of actually starting because of his performances so far for the Bulls.

He has scored at least 40 points four times this season, and along with his career-best points per game average he should be a starter, but he might be hindered by the fact this hasn't been able to transpire into results for Chicago, as they currently sit with a 21-22 record in eighth position in the Eastern Conference.

Yet, with fans only accounting for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starting lineup, while players and the media will each count for 25 percent, Butler might have a chance. Although, his performances alone may have been enough to warrant him a starting spot through the fan vote this season. Even if it means absolutely nothing to him.