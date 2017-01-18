A £6 billion takeover move that could revolutionise Formula One has moved a step closer this week.

American business executive John Malone, who has a personal worth of over $6 billion (£4.88 billion), has been given the green light by shareholders of his Liberty Media firm to continue takeover discussions.

The acquisition is now expected to be completed by March, subject to approval from the FIA, F1's governing body.

Article continues below

The deal is expected to lead to major changes in the sport, as Liberty Media look to broaden the appeal and fan base of F1.

The group already has stakes in a number of UK companies, including ITV and Virgin Media.

Article continues below

One of the first things Liberty wants to attempt to do is make watching the sport more accessible across multiple platforms, including mobile phones and smart TVs.

Formula One is already watched by over 400 million people worldwide, but has always struggled to draw an audience from the United States, which is something that the takeover would look to tackle.

The deal would mean that F1's biggest shareholder, the private equity firm CVC, have to sell their 35.5 percent share of the business. Bernie Ecclestone himself is set to make £800 million from the sale and will likely stay on as chief executive.

The 2017 F1 season begins in late March, which means new owners could be in control at the start of the season. As well as ownership as a whole, there is plenty of work to be done by a number of teams ahead of the first race in Australia.

Earlier this week, Mercedes confirmed that Valtteri Bottas will replace the retired champion Nico Rosberg alongside Lewis Hamilton for next season. It ended a month of speculation surrounding the team, who will now want to get to work.

Hamilton is the strong favourite to dominate 2017 after his teammate's shock retirement, and the Brit will want to pick up the world championship he missed out on last year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms