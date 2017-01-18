Describing the mindset of the Cleveland Cavaliers organisation and fanbase upon LeBron James’ return in 2014 can only be characterized as ecstatic.

People roamed the streets around mid-day and news coverage of the pandemonium took over the airwaves all across Northeast Ohio.

One man was literally shaking in his boots upon hearing the news though.

Cavs general manager David Griffin and the front office were thrilled when they got the news, but that excitement quickly turned into panic on the shores of Lake Erie.

He told The Vertical: “I had about eight seconds of bliss and then several days of sheer terror, because it was, ‘Oh, thank God, he’s coming,’ to ‘Oh, my God, how do we win a championship?’”

"I've said this several times since, but you're basically charged with the legacy of Babe Ruth, and it's our responsibility to allow that legacy to grow and evolve," the general manager continued.

"So it's almost like a sacred trust that the kid gives you. He's so good, in his own right, by himself, that he sort of mandates you have to be a title contender just by his presence alone ... and if you don't capitalize on the years he has left, then shame on us."

That level of panic is understandable when you acquire an athlete who has a legacy as one of the greatest players to ever step foot on the hardwood. The pressure to deliver a championship and help him achieve the ultimate goal is overwhelming.

It’s easy to see why every move Griffin has made since that July has been about getting the team as close to a championship as possible.

He traded away Andrew Wiggins for Kevin Love, delivered multiple key veterans like J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert and found role players like Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson for little to nothing.

Last year’s championship validates all of these decisions, but needless to say Cleveland's front office won’t be taking a rest any time soon as he looks to tinker even further to deliver a second Larry O’Brien Trophy to the City of Champions.