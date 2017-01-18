How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

For the time being, Australia's ongoing Big Bash League will have to settle for a share of the sporting headlines down under while the first tennis major gets underway this week.

And to celebrate the start of the Australian Open, Kieron Pollard revealed his best backhand impression in supreme style for the Adelaide Strikers earlier today.

The West Indian all-rounder put his side into a controlling position in the opening innings with a brilliant 47 from just 22 balls to get the Strikers up to 178/5 from their 20 overs.

Thunder could have probably guessed Pollard was in the mood by the way he smashed just his second ball.

Off the bowling of spinner Fawad Ahmed, Pollard moved his front foot out of the way to expertly slam the ball into the air.

He actually hit it with so much power he didn't even need to use two hands.

As you can see in the video below, after making contact with the ball from the middle of his bat, Pollard takes his bottom hand off the bat.

It made no difference to the end result, however, as the ball flew over the boundary - 86 metres to be specific - for six.

Definitely not a bad way to start your innings off and it was a backhand even Rafa Nadal would be proud of!

The 29-year-old hit four more sixes after that in an explosive innings which eventually came to a close when he was run out by Ben Rohrer.

However, his involvement in the match didn't end there as he was soon back in the action for Thunder's reply.

Big Bash League - Stars v Strikers

Pollard took the key wicket of James Vince but proved to be Adelaide's most expensive bowler, conceding 36 runs from his three overs.

Nevertheless, Pollard's teammates stuck to their task and skittled Sydney out for 101 after just 15.3 overs to secure a 77 run victory.

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
Australia cricket
West Indies cricket
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes

