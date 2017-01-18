If you thought Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao was the pay-per-view fight to end all pay-per-view fights then think again.

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy - remember him? - are set to square off in a PPV bout in March.

Brown is being trained by none other than Mike Tyson, while Soulja is being mentored by ‘Money’ Mayweather himself.

Soulja Boy doesn’t appear to be too concerned that the infamous Tyson is training his opponent in the build-up to the fight.

“What the f**k is Mike Tyson gonna teach Chris Brown?” he recently tweeted. “How to bite my ear off.”

Tyson's Instagram message to Soulja Boy

Tyson then hit back with a pretty terrifying Instagram message.

"Only thing I'm going to teach him is to bite somebody's ear? Yeah, that's right,” the 50-year-old said.

"I'm going to teach him every dirty trick in the book to knock you out because I'm not going to teach him how to run."

Tyson's incredible diss track

And now Tyson, in a bid to help sell the fight and further unsettle poor old Soulja Boy, has now released a diss trick - and it’s quite something.

The two-and-a-half-minute video doesn’t actually feature Tyson - instead it’s full of scantily-clad women - but he does provide the vocals.

And in one of his lines, he took a dig at Mayweather.

“I’m Mike Tyson, the greatest ever /Mayweather, fairweather I seen your fights man /a lot of hype, man /And Soulja Boy gon wish you never took the fight man.”

Burn.

Be warned, although the video is on YouTube, it might land you in a spot of bother with your boss.

Video: Mike Tyson’s diss track (NSFW)

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the video…

