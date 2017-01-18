How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Murray easily won the contest.

Video: Brilliant rally between Andy Murray and Anrey Rublev ends in hilarious fashion

The Australian Open has been something of a walk in the park for Andy Murray thus far, who has glided into the third round without losing a set.

That said, the world number one did have some trouble seeing off the Ukrainian Illya Marchenko, who took the Scot to a tie-break in the second set.

Murray didn't have any similar issues against his Russian opponent Andrey Rublev in the second round, however.

What did transpire in this match, however, was a superb rally, which you can see further down this article.

It was quite an incredible rally that took place between the two, but, more importantly, a quite amusing finale.

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

Michael Cole wanting to take up new role within WWE

Shane McMahon makes WWE title match for after the Royal Rumble

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

Rublev hilariously scuffs his smashed effort after putting Murray on the line more than once.

It's a shame for Rublev that the rally in which he was largely in control of had to end this way, but for the viewer, it couldn't have gone any better.

Murray went on to win the set rather easily too, 6-0 to be precise.

It got worse for the Russian as well, as he failed to take a single set off the world number one during the match. He's not the first person to lose so convincingly to Murray in the last twelve months, though, so he shouldn't beat himself up too badly about the loss.

The completely fluffed smash shot, however, is a moment Rublev will want to forget.

A smash shot against Murray isn't the kind of opportunity that rears its head very often, so to miss it like that, must have hurt. 

For Murray, however, he advances through to the third round, where he will join fellow Brit Dan Evans, who stunned world number seven Marin Cilic to advance, alongside the usual suspects of Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, and Stan Wawrinka.

Murray will go up against Sam Querrey in the third round, who is ranked world number 32.

