Martin Odegaard was considered one of the most talented prospects in world football when he signed for Real Madrid in January 2015, aged just 16-years-old.

The Norwegian trained with numerous clubs before deciding on a move to the Bernabeu, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Fast forward two years and Odegaard has played just twice for Madrid with him settling for a place for Real Madrid Castilla in the Segunda Division B. The midfielder is still only 18-years-old but, after being loaned out to Dutch side Heerenveen during this transfer window, some believed that his time at the European champions is coming to an end.

Odegaard made his debut for Heerenveen last weekend and is set to remain there until the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

So, does that mean he’s not going to make a name for himself in Madrid?

Not according to the player himself.

Odegaard on his Madrid future

"People forget that I signed for Real Madrid to play in Castilla [the club’s reserve side] and continue my development,” Odegaard told Bild, per AS.

“I played a lot and now I'm in the Dutch first division, so it's a step forward in my career.

"My time at Real Madrid is not over. I want to gain first-level experience at Heerenveen and then start again in the summer of 2017 at Madrid.”

With the host of clubs that were interested in him, you couldn’t blame him for having a tinge of regret for joining Madrid rather than a club that he may have been given more opportunities at.

And Odegaard has revealed the club that he almost joined before eventually deciding on Los Blancos.

Odegaard on turning down Bayern Munich

The 18-year-old has explained how it was between Madrid and Bayern Munich, but the Spanish giants won him over.

"I have nothing against Bayern,” he said.

“I was in Munich with my father and found that they had amazing facilities and they worked very hard. But in the end, my father and I decided that Real Madrid was going to be a more favourable club for my development”.

While first-team football was far from guaranteed at the Bundesliga club, there may have been a couple more opportunities to force his way into the reckoning at the Allianz Arena. It's all ifs and buts, though, and Odegaard will just be concentrating on impressive for Heerenveen for the next 18 months.

