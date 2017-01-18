Official online NBA destination in the UK

Gregg Popovich.

Gregg Popovich throws wicked backhanded compliment to the San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich is known for being a tough cookie when it comes to leading his San Antonio Spurs from the bench.

Even in moments like the ones after the 122-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, there is room for criticism.

He laid into his team’s effort level when asked: “I have no clue. We are not where we want to be. That’s all I know. And no team is where they want to be. Maybe Golden State is. But the rest of us are trying to get there.”

San Antonio is sitting at 32-9 and second in the Western Conference, but they are chasing the Golden State Warriors like everyone else.

Minnesota managed to hang 71 points on Pop’s team during the first half and went to the free throw line 30 times due to clumsy defence from the Spurs.

If they are going to pull an upset versus the best teams in basketball, the Texas club will have to shore up the defense in a major way.

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors

Coach Pop always has these sorts of barbs for his players when they get too complacent by his standards, but he did give his team credit for playing a ‘great 24 minutes’.

That is a backhanded compliment of the highest order and that effort from the second half is what its going to take to topple the Warriors later this year in the playoffs.

