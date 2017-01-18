Although Barcelona star Neymar seems to have a never-ending skill set, we can't decide whether his big-screen movie debut is another feather in his cap or not.

After hitting 70 goals in 100 games in all competitions for the Catalan side over the course of the past two season - as well as rattling in a ridiculous 50 international goals in 75 caps by the age of 24 - the Brazilian sensation is in the midst of a slight down season having only managed seven strikes in 21 games thus far.

Whilst we're sure that has more to do with a couple of injuries rather than appearing on the silver screen, it's clear that Neymar is preparing to utilise his superstardom for ventures beyond the football pitch.

The first indication of this comes in the shape of a cameo in the new installment of the 'XXX' franchise: 'The return of Xander Cage'.

Sharing the screen with Samuel L. Jackson - one of the greatest actors of all-time - Neymar appears to be discussing homeland security with the Pulp Fiction actor in a small Chinese restaurant.

As you can see by the clip below, what happens next truly boggles the mind.

After seemingly spurning whatever advances Jackson is making - made difficult to interpret because Neymar speaks in his native tongue - Jackson's character attempts to leave only to encounter a heavily armed robber at the door.

In true Hollywood fashion, Neymar does not cower for cover. Of course he doesn't. Instead, the Barcelona forward volleys a metal napkin holder straight at the robber's head from around 15 yards. Deadly.

Still, Jackson's "Gooooooaaaaaaaaaaal" almost makes it worthwhile.

The movie hits UK theatres on Friday, January 20, and that is sure to be far from the most outrageous development in this picture. We suppose they had to reel Vin Diesel back in somehow.

While Neymar will be hopeful his first-ever Hollywood cameo is well-received, he has more pressing issues in hand at his day job. Barca sits two points behind league leaders Real Madrid in La Liga and their bitter rivals also have a game in hand.

With Sevilla also firmly in the title hunt after they snapped Madrid's incredible 40-match unbeaten run last weekend, Neymar will need to find his best form to help the defending champions turn it around.

