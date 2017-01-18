How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

It’s difficult to sum up Mario Gomez’s career to date.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed many highs. He scored goals on a consistent basis for Stuttgart, Bayern Munich and Besiktas. Moreover, he’s the proud owner of a host of winners’ medals.

But there have been some crushing lows, too. His performances at Euro 2008 were awful, he failed to score at the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa and he missed out on a place in Germany’s squad for the 2014 World Cup after missing the majority of the 2013-14 campaign with a knee injury.

Gomez, who you could argue has never been a truly world-class centre-forward, now plies his trade for Wolfsburg but hasn’t exactly set the world alight at the Volkswagen Arena.

Four goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances is a modest return for a striker of his calibre.

Gomez explains why he hated playing against Vidic

Gomez, however, has been around the block long enough now to know that the goals will soon come.

He’s played against most of the world’s best defenders during his career but there’s one, in particular, who stands out.

“You’re also trying to figure out your opponent’s defence,” Gomez wrote in a long article on The Players’ Tribune. “Sometimes you’ll go up against keepers like Casillas — the “penalty killer,” as many of us call him. Other times, there’s that one defender that, for 90 minutes, just destroys you.

“There is one in particular who will always stand out in my mind.

“Nemanja Vidić.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget playing against him when he was in his prime at Manchester United, or whenever Germany and Serbia went head-to-head. For 90 minutes, he’d destroy me. To this day I don’t understand how a 6′ 3″, nearly 90-kilo Serbian man could be everywhere at once.

Schalke's Brazilian striker Edu (behind,

“It seemed like everywhere I went, he was there already waiting for me. I’d turn right, and he’d be there. I’d turn left, and he’d already be cutting me off. Even if I managed to pull a move on him, I’d look up a second later and he’d be back in front of me, blocking my shot.

“But you wait for that one moment — that moment when the ball is sailing in and, just as quickly, it leaves your foot. And right then, you know it’s going in.

“As a striker, your job is mostly to forget. When you have someone like Vidić marking you, and it’s misery for 89 minutes, all you have to do is forget everything. Forget the 89 minutes. Because in the 90th minute, you might finally get your chance.

“I have been pretty good at this in my career.”

Vidic was one of the best defenders of his generation

Gomez provided a fascinating insight into what it was like going head-to-head with one of the best centre-backs of the last generation.

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-MAN UTD

Vidic was a colossus during his illustrious playing career and there’s a reason why his name is still sung loud and proud by Manchester United supporters at Old Trafford.

