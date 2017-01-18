Official online NBA destination in the UK

Isaiah Thomas.

What James Harden and LeBron James can learn from Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas has the Boston Celtics on a serious roll as of late and they have taken seven of their last eight games. The point guard threw in 17 fourth quarter points in the C’s 108-98 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

These big late game performances are nothing new for the All-Star guard as he has been doing serious damage in the final frames of games all season long. He has a streak of 25 games with 20 or more points and looks all but certain to represent Beantown in the All-Star Game.

His fourth quarter scoring average is now up to 10 points in winning time. This would be a great achievement on its own, but he is on track to break the modern-era NBA record for fourth quarter points per game.

Kobe Bryant is the current record holder at nine and a half fourth quarter points per game for the 20 years that the NBA has been keeping track of that stat. Most fans would expect a legend like the Black Mamba to be high on the list because of his numerous late-game heroics.

Thomas is becoming a confident closer for Boston and his success is directly tied to his team’s fortunes. Despite adding Al Horford in the offseason, Brad Stevens’ best late game offence is to let his point guard go get a bucket in the clutch.

NBA stars all over the league are putting their stamp on the closing frames of games. Here’s how they rack up to the king of the fourth quarter this season:

Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons

Stars Getting it Done

James Harden has been looking like an MVP candidate and is filling it up near the end of games with almost six points a game in the fourth. Kevin Durant and Dwyane Wade also have similar totals, but are serving in very different roles.

KD has had to adapt to a new offensive system where he and Russell Westbrook don’t just take turns trying to win the game. He and his new teammate, Stephen Curry, have both seen a reduction in their fourth quarter scoring while they transition into new roles.

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

Another Level

Players like Kawhi Leonard (7.2), Jimmy Butler (7.2), Damian Lillard (7.2) and Anthony Davis (6.9) all have to be amazing every night for their teams to reach their maximum potential. This essentially counts double in the fourth quarter.

For teams with multiple stars like the Cleveland Cavaliers who boast Kyrie Irving (6.2) and LeBron James (6.8) it can be a bit easier to get by in the clutch with two gifted scorers on the floor at the same time.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Sacramento Kings

Running with History

Then there are two players that are head and shoulders above the rest: Isaiah Thomas and Russell Westbrook (9.6). Westbrook, much like his fellow guard, needs to do just about everything to secure his team’s victories.

Boston’s star may not have the same jaw-dropping athleticism that Westbrook has been blessed with, but he is finding ways to score with ease all the same. We might see Kobe’s record go down this season and two players overtake him as resident fourth quarter performers.

