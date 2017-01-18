WWE have done a great job of not giving anything away when it comes revealing the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble; building a lot more excitement

Although, it hasn’t always been that way.

2012 ROYAL RUMBLE

Next Sunday will mark five years to the day WWE held the 25th annual Rumble event in 2012, on a night Daniel Bryan and CM Punk both walked in – and left - as World Champions.

However, it’s the ridiculously poor main event that still has fans talking to this day.

#1 – ALEX RILEY

Riley was the first to be eliminated and he continued his downfall as an in-ring star by transitioning to the commentary table, before being released in May 2016.

#2 – R-TRUTH

R-Truth’s stock hasn’t increased since 2012, as he now competes alongside Goldust as The Golden Truth.

#3 – PRIMO

Nothing much has changed for Primo, he was teaming up with Epico before being repackaged as Los Matadores and now as the Shining Stars.

#4 – JUSTIN GABRIEL

Gabriel’s final act in the WWE saw him portray Adam Rose’s bunny, and now competes on the independent circuit.

#5 – RICARDO RODRIGUEZ

The inclusion of Rodriguez proved how poor the Rumble was, as the ring announcer of Alberto Del Rio was eventually released in 2014.

#6 – EPICO

Epico also featured in the match, and is still with the company as one-half of the Shining Stars.

#7 – SANTINO MARELLA

After various storylines in his comedic roles along with numerous injuries, Santino was released in 2016 and now runs the Battle Arts Academy.

#8 – MICK FOLEY

The Rumble match marked Foley’s final night as an active wrestler, and following sporadic appearances on WWE television, he’s now the general manager of RAW.

#9 – JERRY LAWLER

Since being phased out of his commentary role, he will return to the announcer’s desk to call the 2017 Rumble match.

#10 – JINDER MAHAL

Jinder was released from his contract in 2014, and the brand extension allowed him to return where he currently appears alongside Rusev and Lana on RAW.

#11 – EZEKIEL JACKSON

Jackson was another questionable name in the Rumble, lasting just under four minutes before being released in 2014.

#12 – JIM DUGGAN

Brought in for the nostalgia, fans will be praying that Duggan doesn’t return for the 2017 edition as now appears as a legend for GFW.

#13 – BOOKER T

Booker T now appears on pre-shows, and will be running for mayor of Houston next year.

#14 – THE GREAT KHALI

The Great Khali probably had a forgettable final few years in the WWE as the Punjabi Playboy, and now runs his own wrestling academy in India after leaving WWE in 2014.

#15 – MICHAEL COLE

The third commentator to appear in the match, and remains RAW's play-by-play announcer.

#16 – HUNICO

Since then, the Hunico character has been scrapped as he took over the Sin Cara character.

#17 – KHARMA

There was so much hype surrounding Kharma, but the Rumble marked her only official WWE match before being released in July 2012.

#18 – KOFI KINGSTON

Kofi has probably been one of the bigger success stories from the 2012 Rumble, forming the New Day alongside Big E and Xavier Woods.

#19 – ROAD DOGG

Road Dogg now works as a producer for SmackDown Live, but still had many in-ring appearances in the WWE following the Rumble appearance, including a WrestleMania loss to The Shield.

#20 – JEY USO

This says it all, Jey Uso was given a Rumble spot, but his brother wasn’t. They’re still with the company on the blue brand and now compete as heels.

#21 – WADE BARRETT

Bad booking really hurt Barrett, as his Bad News gimmick was scrapped for the poor King Barrett character, and he was granted is release in May 2016.

#22 – DAVID OTUNGA

Otunga achieved very little as an in-ring star and is now one of four commentators on SmackDown.

#23 – JACK SWAGGER

Swagger was unable to reach the heights he one did, and despite moving from RAW to SmackDown, he’s still doing nothing

#24 – CODY RHODES

Rhodes had a great Rumble with five eliminations, but was released last year after the failed Stardust gimmick.

#25 – THE MIZ

The Miz was one of the biggest names in the Rumble and will be in it again this year as part of the SmackDown roster.

#26 – DOLPH ZIGGLER

Ziggler is also one of the few to still be with the company, and like The Miz, he’ll be appearing in the 2017 Royal Rumble following his heel turn.

#27 – THE BIG SHOW

The Big Show had four eliminations in 2012 and is currently getting into incredible shape for his WrestleMania 33 match with Shaquille O’Neal.

#28 – RANDY ORTON

Probably the biggest name to appear in 2012, Orton has remained one of the top stars in the company and currently competes on SmackDown.

#29 – CHRIS JERICHO

Jericho was the final star to be eliminated and is currently the United States Champion with a potential clash with Kevin Owens reportedly in the works.

#30 – SHEAMUS

Sheamus was the winner in 2012, and ended up defeating Bryan in 18 seconds for the World Title at WrestleMania, and is now a RAW tag team champion alongside Cesaro.

2012 is probably a Rumble we ought to forget, and look forward to what will be in store for fans this year.

