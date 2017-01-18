How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Thierry Henry thinks Alexis Sanchez could join two European giants

Alexis Sanchez's future at Arsenal remains a touchy subject at the Emirates Stadium.

His contract is set to expire at the end of next season and the club's supporters have been left waiting on tenterhooks to see whether they can negotiate a new deal before this summer.

The same situation applies to Mesut Ozil but Sanchez's recent behaviour has raised particular concern over the last few weeks.

The Chile international threw his gloves off in disgust after Arsenal's remarkable comeback against Bournemouth on January 3 and threw another strop on the Gunners bench when Arsene Wenger decided to substitute him against Swansea last weekend.

If Wenger is trying to keep him happy at the club, it clearly isn't working.

Sanchez is extremely unlikely to be on the move during the current transfer window but the same can't be said about next summer.

Regardless, it is not yet known which club stand the best chance of signing the 28-year-old and Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher were asked about Sanchez's potential destinations during a Facebook live video for Sky Sports.

The Arsenal legend reiterated his desire for Sanchez to stay at the Emirates but suggested that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain would both be interested in his services.

"I want him to sign, everybody wants him to sign," Henry said, via The Metro.

"That’s a tricky one for the club. That’s why you have guys there to be able to deal with that.

"But, as an Arsenal fan, I want Alexis Sanchez to stay for life because he is the future of the club. Same with Mesut Ozil.

"If he ever leaves then you would think the likes of Bayern are going to come, Paris Saint-Germain."

"Maybe joining his friend Vidal at Bayern Munich so we’ll see. But stay… don’t listen to anyone, find a way, stay!"

Despite Sanchez's fine form so far this season - 16 goals and 13 assists across all competitions - his previous allegiances could hamper who sign him next.

Carragher, who joked that he didn't want Sanchez to extend his Arsenal deal at the start of the video below, doesn't think he will go to PSG.

“He can’t go to Barca, he can’t go to Madrid,” Carragher added.

“He wouldn’t want to go to Italy, PSG? No.

“[Bayern] Munich is left, but there are not that many options and I think Arsenal know that as well.”

