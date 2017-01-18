With the signing of Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's partner for Mercedes following the shock retirement of title-winning Nico Rosberg late last year, we thought it would be a reason to look back on Hamilton's record against past teammates.

Hamilton's relationships with former teammates have been slightly strange, considering he's often the better driver of the pair.

But, how will he get along with Bottas, who recently signed from Williams?

Article continues below

To gauge any kind of answer to this question, one must look back at Hamilton's records against his former teammates.

Fernando Alonso (2007)

Back in 2007, Hamilton was a rookie, a relative unknown in Formula 1.

Article continues below

This didn't stop McLaren from signing up the promising youngster, partnering him with current two-time title holder Fernando Alonso, who was also signed, from Renault.

Hamilton wasn't unknown for long.

Not only did he match Alonso, he bested him several times throughout the season. This didn't sit too well with Alonso, who went on to deliberately block Hamilton from challenging for the pole positions.

Alonso went on to quit McLaren after just one season, in which he finished level with Hamilton on the table, both one point behind Kimi Raikkonen who won the title.

Heikki Kovalainen (2008-2009)

McLaren signed Heikki Kovalainen to replace Alonso, also from Renault.

This is where Hamilton's dominance truly began, thrashing Kovalainen and going on to win his first ever title, finishing above Felipe Massa.

Kovalainen finished seventh place.

In the second year of the partnership, Hamilton was unable to defend his title, but still finished with over double the points of teammate Kovalainen.

Jenson Button (2010-2012)

McLaren's next man to partner Hamilton was Jenson Button, after his shock title win the season before with Brawn GP.

An all-British pair for the British team seemed like a great move for the fans, despite the indications that Hamilton was the better driver despite Button's championship win.

Button went on to prove any doubters wrong, however, and was a tougher opponent to Hamilton than Kovalainen ever was, with Button becoming the first teammate to beat Hamilton on points over a season.

Button, in fact, ended up with more points than Hamilton over their three seasons together at McLaren.

Nico Rosberg (2013-2016)

Starting in 2013 for Mercedes, Hamilton was paired with Nico Rosberg, who were former karting buddies.

The relationship was meant to be all rainbows and sunshine, but the toll of facing each other head-to-head for the title took its toll on the old friends.

Hamilton finished ahead of Rosberg three times, winning the title twice in four years.

Last year, however, the unexpected happened. Rosberg beat Hamilton, and won the championship in the final race.

Rosberg decided to retire on a high.

Valtteri Bottas (2017-)

Valtteri Bottas is the latest to partner Hamilton after having signed from Williams.

Bottas is typically seen as quite an easy going and steady driver: someone who is unlikely to cause any friction with Hamilton and the team who only has the title in his sights.

Bottas always drove well for Williams, but it remains to be seen how he'll do in a side that wants to win the title for the fourth time running.

One thing's for sure, however, Hamilton will be desperate to win the title this year.

What do you think? Will Hamilton and Williams prove to be a successful partnership? Or will it all turn sour? Let us know in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms