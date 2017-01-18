The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Foxborough this weekend for the AFC championship against the New England Patriots for a contest many people aren't picking them to win.

Tom Brady and the Patriots have been the best team in the AFC this season, so it's going to be tough for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers to come out of the title game with a spot in the Super Bowl.

Tough, but not impossible. Pittsburgh can upset the odds and win against New England. Here's how:

Win on special teams

Games can be won and lost on special teams plays, so the Steelers need to make sure they're on top of it when they face the Patriots. Although the team themselves have struggled in this part of their game all season, they did manage to hold back Kansas City Chiefs' big returner Tyreek Hill last weekend in the divisional round.

While the Patriots aren't exactly strong on special teams either, they can still pose a threat, and one big return is all it takes for the team to be in good field position for their offense and controlling the game. We saw that with Dion Lewis against the Houston Texans. Pittsburgh can't allow this to happen otherwise they'll find themselves behind very quickly.

Disrupt the Patriots' passing attack

Brady is arguably the greatest of all time, but he lost a bit of his magic touch against the Texans last week, throwing two interceptions which matches what he did across 12 games in the regular season. This was down to the disruptiveness of Houston's defense.

Constant hits on Brady by the Texans defensive line meant the quarterback's stride was interrupted. This is definitely something which Pittsburgh can replicate through James Harrison and Bud Dupree. Pittsburgh has led the NFL in sacks since week 11 and will need to continue this trend to win the AFC championship game.

The Patriots quarterback loves to pick apart zone schemes, which is what Pittsburgh's trio of Ross Cockrell, William Gay, and Artie Burns mainly play. If they can avoid making mistakes and keep tabs on Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, they can make Brady hold onto the ball for longer, giving more time for the defensive front to strike.

Keep their three B's busy

The chances are that Brady will still find a way, so Big Ben, Antonio Brown, and Le'Veon Bell must be at the top of their game in order for the team to advance in the playoffs. All three players have big play potential, but playing against a Patriots defense that has the lowest points conceded per game average means it's going to be tough.

It's worth noting however that when New England plays against an offense with weapons, it is either a close contest or they lose. They narrowly won against the Arizona Cardinals in week one 23-21 while also losing to the Seattle Seahawks in week 10, 31-24.

Brown will most likely be matched up with Malcolm Butler for most of the game, meaning Bell has huge potential for a big game on the ground. However, this isn't just from the running back position. We've seen him be a threat from the receiving position many times as well, averaging 157 scrimmage yards per game this season.

If Bell is able to pound the ball hard, this could open up the passing for Brown as the Patriots place more people in the box to attack the run. If Roethlisberger is able to find Brown when the opportunity arises, he could lead this team to a Super Bowl appearance.

