Neymar and Suarez.

Luis Suarez and Neymar gang up on Gerard Pique in training

Spirits are high at Barcelona right now.

Following their 5-0 demolition of Las Palmas last weekend, coupled with Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss to Sevilla, they are now just two points behind their El Clasico rivals - although they have played an extra match.

They also recently overturned their Copa del Rey tie against Athletic Bilbao to progress into the quarter-finals, where they will face Real Sociedad.

And those high spirits could be seen in training on Wednesday.

Ahead of Thursday’s clash with Sociedad, star strikers Luis Suarez and Neymar thought they would play an old-school prank on Gerard Pique.

Neymar crouched behind the defender while Suarez gave him a shove, causing him to stumble backward and fall on his back. The pair were delighted that their joke came off and ran off chuckling at their hilarity.

Take a look:

For a few seconds, Pique just sat on the floor clearly embarrassed at what had just happened to him.

However, the Spaniard wasn’t simply going to allow Neymar and Suarez get away with it so easily.

After getting picked up from the floor from a member of the coaching staff, Pique went in search of the culprits.

He finds Suarez and slaps him on the head but Neymar is there to protect his teammate as the two gang up on Pique once again. Pique backs off, seemingly scared of what the pair will do to him, before also slapping Neymar around the head.

FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-TRAINING

This provokes an angry response from the striker who proceeds to chase him before attempting to kick him. Pique goes back towards Suarez and lands one final slap on his head before the fun and games are over and training resumes.

Of course, all of this was done in good humour - although Pique’s pride was probably damaged at the time.

