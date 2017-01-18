For those that have been keeping track of what's been happening in Spain in recent months, Steven N'Zonzi has emerged as one of the standout stars in La Liga.

Yes, the same Steven N'Zonzi only really good for winning headers and making a few tackles at Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City has morphed into one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe.

At the heart of Sevilla's midfield, the Frenchman is leading the club's charge towards the La Liga title where they currently sit in second place, splitting Real Madrid at the top and Barcelona in third.

Speaking of Madrid, Sevilla ended their incredible 40-game unbeaten run last weekend and the 28-year-old was instrumental in the 2-1 victory in which Jorge Sampaoli's men came from behind.

Rumours that Europe's elite are queuing up to snatch N'Zonzi from Seville have intensified with every passing window, and many believe he would be the natural replacement for Sergio Busquets, a position where Barcelona could do with some cover.

However, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have moved to quell that notion, and have given two reasons why.

The first reason why the Catalan club will not be investing in N'Zonzi lies in his age. Although 28-years-old is bang in the prime years for a footballer, handing him a long, five-year deal on big money would not represent a good investment for Barca.

The report notes that although the club have made exceptions to that rule in the past - notably French defender Jeremy Mathieu was signed at 30 - that was during Andoni Zubizarreta's time as the club's director and they do not carry that same philosophy now.

The second reason pertains to Sergi Roberto, the 24-year-old youth product that has been operating at right back since Dani Alves departed the club for Juventus.

Ideally, Barcelona wants to utilise the three-time Spanish international in the defensive midfield role that he is more naturally accustomed to, which would indicate they have plans to invest in a right-back rather than a defensive midfielder.

Usually, that is a cheaper endeavour and they obviously believe that given Roberto's age and perhaps his homegrown heritage, he is a better long-term fit for the club than spending big on N'Zonzi.

6'3" N'Zonzi, who is still uncapped with France, does not turn 29 until December, but he may well view the forthcoming summer as his last chance at a big move and thus, a big, fat contract.

He just won't be getting that at Barcelona.

