Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz following Conor McGregor’s lead by obtaining boxing license

It looks like Nate Diaz is going to try his hand in the squared circle after a long career of doing battle in the cage.

ESPN has received confirmation from the Nevada State Athletic Commission that they had contact with Diaz’s representatives and he has filed the necessary paperwork to obtain a boxing license. This move has apparently been in the works for some time now.

The UFC star paid a $50,000 fine that the NSAC hit him with last month after his actions during the UFC 202 news conference with Conor McGregor.

Diaz is all clear according to the executive director of the commission: “Upon his submission of the required licensing, we expect to approve his license as of this date. We welcome Nate and his older brother, Nick, to fight in Las Vegas, whether it’s with the UFC or a boxing promoter.”

According to the same report, the UFC fighter has already submitted film of his gym’s boxing sessions for review by the commission.

For now, he remains under contract with UFC exclusively and who knows when that will change.

After fighting for the promotion 23 times since 2007, he looks like he is exploring all of his options. Diaz would become the second of Dana White’s fighters to apply for a boxing license in recent months after Conor McGregor applied for one in November.

Until the proposed rematch of his majority decision loss to the eventual lightweight champion, he will be content to see what the world of boxing has for him.

