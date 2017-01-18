It didn’t take long for one particular Randy Orton story to gain plenty of attention on social media; how he reportedly got into a heated altercation with a fan at the gym.

Before a SmackDown Live house show on Monday, a fan revealed how he exchanged some words with The Viper regarding a picture he took during his workout.

GYM ALTERCATION

According to the fan – Anthony Martin – he approached Orton in the hope of getting a picture, but instead, Orton responded with a fist pump and pointed at his headphones, showing that he was working out and couldn’t hear him.

As you can see in the tweet below, Martin took a picture instead and went on to reveal that Orton wasn’t happy about it.

He said: “He saw me snap the picture and came up to me, got in my face and said, ‘What the f**k are you doing? I said no **ddamn pictures! Are you f***ing stupid?’

“I said, ‘No. You said you couldn’t hear me.’ Still in my face, I said, ‘No disrespect man. If you want, I can delete it.’

“’Yeah. F***ing delete it!’ I said, ‘Okay, seriously, no disrespect.’”

TWITTER RESPONSE

Since then, Orton has responded on his Twitter account and is clearly annoyed at the fan that decided to go public with it all.

He posted: “Apparently, I hurt a fan's feelings when I told him to F off at the gym yesterday.

“That’s news? Been happening for 15 years. #Getalife.”

He added: “I paid to train. In between every set, I can’t take pics. He needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train, not to be a fanboy.”

Orton went on to respond to some of the fans that wanted to have a say on the matter.

He replied to one user, tweeting: “My sentiments exactly.

“Not to mention he had nothing to say then. Had to wait to use Twitter like a B$tch.”

The lesson to learn here? Whatever you do, don’t interrupt Orton during his workout.

What do you make of Randy Orton’s response to the annoyed WWE fan? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

