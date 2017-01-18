Nick Kyrgios is not one to stay out of the headlines.

The Australian star has often been accused of not trying, throwing matches, and even verbally abusing opposing players and umpires.

Now the list of accusations continues after he lost to Andreas Seppi in the second round of the Australian Open - a tournament that the controversial star was expected to go far in.

Kyrgios was two sets up, 3-2, 15-0, so it looked like he was in full control of the game.

However, Kyrgios then made a mistake, missed the ball, and the umpire gave him a warning for yelling.

The match then got turned on its head. Seppi, ranked 89th in the world compared to Kyrgios' 14th, eventually won 1-6 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 6-2 10-8.

During the match, Kyrgios was issued two warnings for bad language and racquet abuse.

The final scores for each set were close, but Kyrgios undeniably gave the game away as he was coasting up until the umpire's first warning. Although, he still had time to play an audacious between-the-legs shot and win some games.

The Australian was booed off by some fans at the end of the match. The lad clearly has talent, but suffers from anger and commitment issues.

He said himself that his pre-season hasn't been good enough, and that he "played too much basketball."

During his post-match press conference, he said: "I did a couple of things in the off-season that I'm probably not going to do next time. My body's not in good enough shape. You live and you learn."

Kyrgios has blamed all sorts of things for his loss and outbursts, including a knee injury, but his bizarre post-match press conference confused things further.

Throughout the video, Kyrgios looks distant and clearly uninterested, often giving rather snappy and short responses to the questions of the journalists.

When asked about the events of the match in a long, full-on question about desire and what exactly he'd done, Kyrgios looked visibly annoyed, rolling his eyes and sighing.

His response to the question was: "I don't know. I lost three sets. That's what happened. I ended up losing."

He completely avoids questions about his commitment to the match and his anger that gave him two warnings.

Kyrgios was asked about what he thought of John McEnroe saying that he didn't think Kyrgios was trying. His response was odd, saying: "Good on him. Great career. Good on him."

To be fair to the Australian star, however, he does say that he needs to take it "more seriously" in the future, speaking of his need for a coach first and foremost.

"I don't think there's anyone in the top one-hundred without a coach except for me, so that needs to change."

He speaks also of his need to improve his pre-season in order to get his body more up to speed, claiming that it is all "on me" to sort it out.

The world would love to see Kyrgios take tennis more seriously, as he has bags of talent at his disposal, and at only 21 years of age, who knows what he is capable of?

