MMA highlights are great because there is literally no telling what you might see happen inside of the octagon during any given match.\

Case in point: Invicta FC’s recent match between Celine Haga and Amy Montenegro was about as crazy as you could imagine it would be.

Haga was making her debut with the organisation and nearly secured a victory despite struggling early in the fight.

She got her opponent into a choke hold and had it locked in during the final round of their bout.

Montenegro slowly slipped unconscious as the bell rang and it looked like the fight was all but over. Because this is MMA, there has to be a little drama at work too.

The officials decided to award Montenegro a decision win, despite the fact that she was totally unconscious after the bell sounded. By all accounts, this is an instance of the officiating being head-scratching at best.

Haga could have easily been awarded the victory, but fell victim to a loophole because the referee might not have stopped the fight in time. All around, this is a strange look for Invicta and an even rarer occurrence in the world of the UFC.

This was definitely one of the more bizarre finishes that you will see in the sport and thankfully no one was seriously hurt.

It's not everyday that you see someone win a match in their sleep.

