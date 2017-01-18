Zach LaVine will not be entering the NBA Slam Dunk Contest this year at the All-Star weekend, and we can honestly say it won't be the same without him.

The current dunking champion has won the competition in back-to-back years and is only the fourth player to ever do so, but 2017 will have a new title holder.

Just because he isn't competing, however, doesn't mean LaVine can't show off his impressive dunking skills, and that's exactly what he did when the Minnesota Timberwolves played against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

During the second quarter, the 21-year-old received an overthrown alley-oop pass from Nemanja Bjelica and turned it into an awesome dunk for the score, giving the Timberwolves a lead by five.

As you can see in the video, the pass from Bjelica wasn't a good one, but the dunking champion managed to make something out of it to keep the momentum on his team's side. He just makes the effort look so simple and easy.

However, the Spurs managed to come back into the game and win, 122-114, with Kawhi Leonard scoring 34 points along the way.

Minnesota's top scorer on the night was Karl-Anthony Towns with 27 points, while LaVine only finished with 18 points after 35 minutes of court time. Fingers crossed the dunking champion changes his mind and defends his crown in New Orleans in a month's time, especially after a dunk like this one.