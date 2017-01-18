How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Chris Jericho added another name to the list.

Watch: Chris Jericho hilariously adds Brock Lesnar to the list on RAW

Football News
There’s no denying that Chris Jericho’s current WWE run will go down as one of his best in recent years.

For once, his latest comeback has left fans wanting more as the hype usually doesn’t last this long.

ENTERTAINING RUN

However, the current United States Champion managed to reinvent himself in such a way that the WWE Universe don't want him to leave them again.

His latest antics this past week on Monday Night Raw just continued to prove why he truly is one of the greatest of all time.

Amongst the brilliant things Jericho has done, he’s managed to get plenty of things over.

A potted plant, his extensive range of scarves, the term ‘sexy piñata’ but most of all, it’s The List of Jericho.

Fans have probably lost count of just who is and isn’t on the list – some have made it on twice – but it’s still as entertaining as it was the night he revealed it for the first time.

Brock Lesnar made his return this week, for the first time since Survivor Series, and cleared the ring to showcase just how dominant he’ll be in the Royal Rumble match on January 29.

BROCK LESNAR MADE THE LIST!

Despite that, eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that it was Jericho who stole the show, as he quietly added The Beast Incarnate to the list for interrupting the segment, as you can see in the video below.

It’s the little things that make a segment perfect, and it shows just how committed Jericho is to his gimmick that while he saw a beast marching to the ring, he took out time to quickly scribble his name down on the list.

What did you make of Chris Jericho sneakily adding Brock Lesnar to the list? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
Chris Jericho
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

