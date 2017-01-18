How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Haye threw a punch at Bellew in this clash.

Tony Bellew: I won't let press conference punch go unless David Haye apologises

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tony Bellew has admitted he is still furious with David Haye for punching him at a press conference, and says he won’t let it go unless his opponent apologises.

The pair were staging a press conference to announce their March 4 fight at the O2 Arena in London when things got heated.

Words were exchanged and Bellew pushed his opponent away, leading Haye to throw a punch at the Liverpudlian’s face as they were quickly separated.

Article continues below

The explosive pair will come together again this week when they film Sky Sports’ ‘The Gloves Are Off’, and Bellew says Haye must apologise, calling him a “coward” for the sucker punch.

“We will come face to face this week so we will see what happens this time,” Bellew told World Boxing News, “but he’s basically a coward for throwing a punch at me without gloves on.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

Michael Cole wanting to take up new role within WWE

Michael Cole wanting to take up new role within WWE

Bray Wyatt becomes latest WWE star to troll Conor McGregor on Twitter

Bray Wyatt becomes latest WWE star to troll Conor McGregor on Twitter

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

“I won’t let it go unless he apologises as he knows he was bang out of order!

“He didn’t want to hear the truth and that’s why he got so close that I needed to push him. Soon enough he will have to listen to me though.”

The current WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew knows that victory against Haye will open the door to a host of bigger fights.

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

Haye, on the other hand, will be desperate to continue his return to boxing in what is sure to be a heated match.

Bellew has previously said that his opponent is the “most dangerous heavyweight in the world”, but thinks he can make Haye quit when they finally face off.

Haye goes into the fight with a record of 28-2, with his only defeats coming at the hands of Carl Thompson and Wladimir Klitschko, with the latter being his last six years ago.

As for Bellew, his record stands at 28-2-1, with his two defeats coming at the expense of Nathan Cleverly and Adonis Stevenson.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again