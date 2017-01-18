Tony Bellew has admitted he is still furious with David Haye for punching him at a press conference, and says he won’t let it go unless his opponent apologises.

The pair were staging a press conference to announce their March 4 fight at the O2 Arena in London when things got heated.

Words were exchanged and Bellew pushed his opponent away, leading Haye to throw a punch at the Liverpudlian’s face as they were quickly separated.

Article continues below

The explosive pair will come together again this week when they film Sky Sports’ ‘The Gloves Are Off’, and Bellew says Haye must apologise, calling him a “coward” for the sucker punch.

“We will come face to face this week so we will see what happens this time,” Bellew told World Boxing News, “but he’s basically a coward for throwing a punch at me without gloves on.

Article continues below

“I won’t let it go unless he apologises as he knows he was bang out of order!

“He didn’t want to hear the truth and that’s why he got so close that I needed to push him. Soon enough he will have to listen to me though.”

The current WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew knows that victory against Haye will open the door to a host of bigger fights.

Haye, on the other hand, will be desperate to continue his return to boxing in what is sure to be a heated match.

Bellew has previously said that his opponent is the “most dangerous heavyweight in the world”, but thinks he can make Haye quit when they finally face off.

Haye goes into the fight with a record of 28-2, with his only defeats coming at the hands of Carl Thompson and Wladimir Klitschko, with the latter being his last six years ago.

As for Bellew, his record stands at 28-2-1, with his two defeats coming at the expense of Nathan Cleverly and Adonis Stevenson.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms