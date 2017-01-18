In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Alex Smith.

New footage shows how Alex Smith cost Chiefs against Steelers

Alex Smith had a rough outing in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round this weekend.

His performance clocked in with 34 attempted passes which resulted in a paltry 172 yards and one touchdown. An interception also hangs over his output against the Steelers.

For four seasons, fans have wondered, is it possible to win a Super Bowl with a game manager like Smith as your starting quarterback.

The problem for Kansas City is that he is by no means bad, he is just limited in ways that truly matter when the playoffs come later in the year.

Big downfield plays can be the difference between glory and failure in the postseason. Of all the starting quarterbacks that appeared in this year’s tournament, Smith sticks out as the only one that never really projects as a long range threat.

One big play from Sunday’s game really encapsulates the frustration with the quarterback’s game. He gets flushed from a relatively clean pocket and misses Tyreek Hill going deep with space in single coverage.

Other big-time signal-callers make that throw and the resulting big gain can be enough to swing a victory. Especially in a tight contests like ones commonly seen in the playoffs.

As frustrating as that can be, Smith is still steady in most other facets of the game. The Chiefs will have to look into how much this fact is a deal maker or breaker for them heading into next year.

