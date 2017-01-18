Cristiano Ronaldo capped a terrific 2016 by winning FIFA’s The Best award last week.

Even Lionel Messi’s most ardent supporters had to show Ronaldo some credit after he won the Champions League, European Championship and the Ballon d’Or.

At Real Madrid, he’s developed into a transcendent talent who will be talked about long after he hangs up his boots.

But it was at Manchester United, under Sir Alex Ferguson, where he honed his craft. Ferguson signed Ronaldo as a fresh-faced 18-year-old and turned him into the world’s most expensive player.

It was Ronaldo’s performance for Sporting Lisbon against United in 2003 that prompted United to sign him.

But the Portuguese had a lot to learn when he landed in England. His Man United teammates used to kick him in training in order to toughen him up.

Ronaldo also had to learn that football was more about producing skills. These days, the 31-year-old is all about goals, goals, goals, but he was much more of a showman in his early years.

Ferdinand: CR7 became a game-changer

Rio Ferdinand was there for the whole ride, arriving at United the season before Ronaldo and watching the winger leave for Spain. In a FourFourTwo documentary, the former defender recalled Ronaldo’s early days and pinpointed the moment he turned from a “showman” into a “game-changer”.

"He liked taking liberties when he first came, taking people on, making people look silly and doing skills before coming back to beat them again," Ferdinand said, per the Mirror.

"His whole thing when he first signed was about showmanship, he'd listen to the fans when he'd do that bit of skill, when he'd do that step-over.

"Whereas then there was that turning point around that time when it was about goals, assists. Then he became the game-changer, rather than the showman."

"That's that maturity and the penny dropping.”

VIDEO: Ronaldo's Man United highlights

Early struggles

Years later and Ronaldo has collected four Ballon d’Ors (one at United, three at Madrid) and is viewed by many as the greatest player in history.

Last year, Darren Fletcher explained how the Portugal international struggled when Ferguson attempted to toughen him up.

"Ronaldo had a real tough time for the first two or three years when the manager tried to toughen him up,” Fletcher said, via the Manchester Evening News.

"He kept on to the ball too long and he wasn't delivering it into the box he was beating men two or three times and his end product wasn't there.

"When he kept onto the ball he learned the hard way there's no doubt about that. He got kicked but that was the way of telling him if you do this your not helping the team and your going to get kicked in games."

Would Ronaldo have reached such heights if he wasn't managed by Fergie? Let us know in the comments section below!

