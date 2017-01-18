Does Ronda Rousey have a future in UFC?

After her second consecutive defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December, there’s plenty of reason to doubt that she will be able to bounce back.

Immediately after beating her, Nunes urged Rousey to retire by saying: “That's it for her. For sure, she's going to retire. She can't take it anymore. If she wants the rematch, I'm going to do the same thing, because she can't take my punches."

Article continues below

"I told her, 'You did a lot for this sport, thank you so much. Now, take some time to rest and maybe

do something else.'

“Why should she keep doing this? She's a millionaire already. Why would she want to keep doing this? She'll hurt herself."

Article continues below

But now, it seems as though Nunes has changed her tune.

Nunes' advice to Rousey

The Brazilian has compared Rousey’s current situation to one she once found herself in and believes the key to becoming champion once again is by changing her gym.

"I already passed this moment in my career," Nunes said on Fox 11 Los Angeles.

"It’s harder to lose but if you be strong, you’ll be able to come back like I did.

"Make some changes, adjust.

"The passion in her life, the family has to be with her.

"The base is very important. Make some changes in her camp, move to another gym and come back strong."

Whether Rousey will take Nunes’ advice remains to be seen but, coupled with the loss to Holly Holm in November 2015, she has now lost her previous two fights.

Rousey's statement

A couple of weeks ago, she broke her silence following to loss to Nunes and released the following statement:

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me.

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes -- even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly -- it doesn't work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

We’re all eagerly awaiting Rousey’s next move.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms