WWE fans were in for an absolute shock earlier this week when ESPN broke the news that Kurt Angle will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Angle is expected to be the headliner, following in the footsteps of Sting, Kevin Nash and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

HALL OF FAME

Usually, being inducted into the Hall of Fame means that a career is over and fans have thought WWE won’t be using the Olympic gold medallist in an in-ring capacity again.

Although his wrestling future with the WWE is up in the air, it doesn’t mean Angle’s association with the company will end.

According to Cageside Seats, Angle is expected to get involved in on-screen storylines for the WWE in one way or another.

Plenty of rumours have been going around as to what could happen, and the biggest seems to be a WrestleMania 33 match with Rusev, as their gimmicks are perfect for each other and Lana has also teased an encounter on her Twitter account.

ON-SCREEN STORYLINES

Along with that, re-creating Team Angle with American Alpha has also been speculated since the brand extension.

However, with Mick Foley rumoured to be taking time off soon for hip surgery, Angle moving back into an authoritative role can’t be ruled out.

While nothing is confirmed right now, Angle is expected to be a pre-order bonus for the WWE 2K18 video game, which means he should be sticking around for longer.

Plus, if fan reaction forced the WWE to keep Shane McMahon and Goldberg on television, perhaps it’ll be down to the fans to keep the former WWE Champion as an active part of the roster.

