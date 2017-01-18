How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Kurt Angle will be inducted.

WWE want Kurt Angle involved in on-screen storylines upon return

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE fans were in for an absolute shock earlier this week when ESPN broke the news that Kurt Angle will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Angle is expected to be the headliner, following in the footsteps of Sting, Kevin Nash and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

HALL OF FAME

Usually, being inducted into the Hall of Fame means that a career is over and fans have thought WWE won’t be using the Olympic gold medallist in an in-ring capacity again.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Although his wrestling future with the WWE is up in the air, it doesn’t mean Angle’s association with the company will end.

According to Cageside Seats, Angle is expected to get involved in on-screen storylines for the WWE in one way or another.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

Bray Wyatt becomes latest WWE star to troll Conor McGregor on Twitter

Bray Wyatt becomes latest WWE star to troll Conor McGregor on Twitter

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

Plenty of rumours have been going around as to what could happen, and the biggest seems to be a WrestleMania 33 match with Rusev, as their gimmicks are perfect for each other and Lana has also teased an encounter on her Twitter account.

ON-SCREEN STORYLINES

Along with that, re-creating Team Angle with American Alpha has also been speculated since the brand extension.

However, with Mick Foley rumoured to be taking time off soon for hip surgery, Angle moving back into an authoritative role can’t be ruled out.

While nothing is confirmed right now, Angle is expected to be a pre-order bonus for the WWE 2K18 video game, which means he should be sticking around for longer.

Plus, if fan reaction forced the WWE to keep Shane McMahon and Goldberg on television, perhaps it’ll be down to the fans to keep the former WWE Champion as an active part of the roster.

What would you like to see Kurt Angle do upon his highly anticipated WWE return? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Kurt Angle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again