The New Orleans Pelicans are still struggling to earn themselves a playoff spot in the Western Conference, as they also strive to achieve a team identity.

Their main focus is with their star player Anthony Davis, who they can't stay committed to in one position. Whether that be playing at center or at the power forward position with bigs around him.

Although he is better playing center, the Pelicans considered trading for another big and moving Davis to power forward, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

He stated in his report that New Orleans was, in fact, considering a trade for Atlanta Hawks' Dwight Howard.

Lowe reported: "But they haven’t committed to staying small, and sticking Davis at center. They worry about the physical toll it would take, and fretted after Davis picked up two quick fouls jostling with Dwight Howard two weeks ago.

"In the days that followed, Atlanta and New Orleans had exploratory talks about possible Howard trades before the Hawks pulled everyone off the market, according to several league sources. It is unclear how interested New Orleans was, and there was not unanimous support within the team for acquiring Howard."

Sure, Howard would be great on the team short term, but he is not going to help in the long run. The Hawks star's $70.5 million next to Davis' $127 million would only cause a setback for the team in the future.

However, come the end of the season if the Pelicans don't make the playoffs, there will be a strong case of what might have been if they had executed this trade to bring the eight-time NBA All-Star to New Orleans.