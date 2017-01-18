How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

West Ham name their price for Dimitri Payet

The first images of Dimitri Payet training with West Ham's U23 squad emerged on Wednesday afternoon following his big bust up with Slaven Bilic last week.

The West Ham manager revealed that his star man from last season has gone on strike after demanding to leave to leave the club in a press conference before Saturday's win over Crystal Palace.

As a result, Bilic has banned Payet from the first team setup until the saga has been resolved which, until now, didn't look like happening anytime soon.

The 29-year-old has rejected a lucrative move to China and admitted his desire to return to former club Marseille in Ligue 1 - citing family reasons as his main motivation.

Payet would even be prepared to take a wage cut to force through the move, however, the French side have been unable to strike a deal with the Hammers.

So far, two bids - believed to be in the region of £20m - have been made and rejected but the latest development could open the door towards a possible resolution before the current transfer window closes.

According to The Sun, West Ham officials have now dropped their asking price to £25 million.

They had been holding out for £30 million but fear the saga dragging out too long and therefore are prepared to meet Marseille halfway.

Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League

That does not mean any other club will have a bid of the same value accepted, however, as the Premier League side have only just accepted Payet's reasoning to return home.

So it is bad news for any other European giant hoping to jump in at the last minute but for Payet and Marseille, the end could be in sight.

