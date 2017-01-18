How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Costa.

Diego Costa uploads Instagram after returning to Chelsea training

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

What really happened with Diego Costa at Chelsea last week?

Reports suggest that the striker fell out with a member of the physio staff whilst complaining about an ongoing back problem. An argument with Antonio Conte then followed with the Italian manager telling his star man to ‘Go to China’.

When Costa was left out of the squad to face Leicester last weekend, there were suddenly concerns about his future at Stamford Bridge. Those concerns grew when he was spotted training by himself on Tuesday.

Article continues below

However, on Wednesday, he was seen with the rest of the first-team as normality resumed.

Whether he will be in the squad to face Hull this weekend remains to be seen but, according to Sky Sports, Chelsea didn't fine him because: “We don't fine players when they injure their backs".

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

Bray Wyatt becomes latest WWE star to troll Conor McGregor on Twitter

Bray Wyatt becomes latest WWE star to troll Conor McGregor on Twitter

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

So, was there even a big bust-up in the first place? Who knows.

When the reports emerged in the first place, Costa took to Instagram to tweet: “Come on Chelsea” in support of his teammates ahead of their clash against Leicester and to ease the fear from the supporters.

And now, after joining up with the other senior players in training, Costa has taken to Instagram once again. This time, he’s posted an image of him in training with just four emojis. Take a look:

Conte must realise that despite their seven points lead at the top of the table, the club desperately needs Costa if they are to win the title this season.

The Brazilian-born forward has scored 14 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season as the Blues have established a comfortable lead at the summit.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-STOKE

The likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal must have been encouraged by the news that Costa and Conte have had a falling out last week but, after it seems they have kissed and made up, it looks like everything is back to normal in west London.

Chelsea need to hope he behaves from now until the end of the season as they go in search of their second league title in three seasons.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
John Terry
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again