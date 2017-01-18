What really happened with Diego Costa at Chelsea last week?

Reports suggest that the striker fell out with a member of the physio staff whilst complaining about an ongoing back problem. An argument with Antonio Conte then followed with the Italian manager telling his star man to ‘Go to China’.

When Costa was left out of the squad to face Leicester last weekend, there were suddenly concerns about his future at Stamford Bridge. Those concerns grew when he was spotted training by himself on Tuesday.

However, on Wednesday, he was seen with the rest of the first-team as normality resumed.

Whether he will be in the squad to face Hull this weekend remains to be seen but, according to Sky Sports, Chelsea didn't fine him because: “We don't fine players when they injure their backs".

So, was there even a big bust-up in the first place? Who knows.

When the reports emerged in the first place, Costa took to Instagram to tweet: “Come on Chelsea” in support of his teammates ahead of their clash against Leicester and to ease the fear from the supporters.

And now, after joining up with the other senior players in training, Costa has taken to Instagram once again. This time, he’s posted an image of him in training with just four emojis. Take a look:

Conte must realise that despite their seven points lead at the top of the table, the club desperately needs Costa if they are to win the title this season.

The Brazilian-born forward has scored 14 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season as the Blues have established a comfortable lead at the summit.

The likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal must have been encouraged by the news that Costa and Conte have had a falling out last week but, after it seems they have kissed and made up, it looks like everything is back to normal in west London.

Chelsea need to hope he behaves from now until the end of the season as they go in search of their second league title in three seasons.

