How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Memphis Depay will leave Man United for Lyon.

Manchester United agree to sell Memphis Depay to Lyon

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One-and-a-half years of misery for Memphis Depay at Manchester United is about to come to an end.

There was plenty of hype surrounding the 22-year-old when Louis van Gaal brought him to Old Trafford in June 2015 in a deal worth £25 million.

But the ex-PSV Eindhoven man flattered to deceive. He has managed a measly 79 minutes under Jose Mourinho and is set to leave.

Article continues below

Memphis has agreed to join French side Lyon in a deal worth £16 million, according to the Telegraph’s James Ducker. The fee could rise to £21.7m with add-ons.

Last month, Mourinho admitted the Netherlands international wasn’t in his plans.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

Bray Wyatt becomes latest WWE star to troll Conor McGregor on Twitter

Bray Wyatt becomes latest WWE star to troll Conor McGregor on Twitter

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

"I have to say that in the past couple of months my decisions in relation to Memphis were influenced by the feelings and information that he would like to leave in January and that we were going to have a real offer that we would be willing to accept," Mourinho said, via Sky Sports.

Memphis, like Mario Balotelli, will hope to revive his career in Ligue 1 with fourth-placed Lyon.

Wayne Rooney Testimonial: Manchester United v Everton

Clauses in Memphis deal

But this isn’t necessarily the last United fans will see of the winger.

According to Paul Hirst of The Times, United have inserted buy-back and sell-on clauses into his Lyon deal. They include if the French club qualify for the Champions League and if Memphis signs a contract extension with Les Gones.

Man United fans react

Based on the reaction on Twitter, Man United fans are impressed with Ed Woodward's decision to insert the buy-back clause.

It means that, should he rediscover his form in France, United can take him back.

Will Memphis return to Man United? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Wayne Rooney
Lyon
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again