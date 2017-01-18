One-and-a-half years of misery for Memphis Depay at Manchester United is about to come to an end.

There was plenty of hype surrounding the 22-year-old when Louis van Gaal brought him to Old Trafford in June 2015 in a deal worth £25 million.

But the ex-PSV Eindhoven man flattered to deceive. He has managed a measly 79 minutes under Jose Mourinho and is set to leave.

Memphis has agreed to join French side Lyon in a deal worth £16 million, according to the Telegraph’s James Ducker. The fee could rise to £21.7m with add-ons.

Last month, Mourinho admitted the Netherlands international wasn’t in his plans.

"I have to say that in the past couple of months my decisions in relation to Memphis were influenced by the feelings and information that he would like to leave in January and that we were going to have a real offer that we would be willing to accept," Mourinho said, via Sky Sports.

Memphis, like Mario Balotelli, will hope to revive his career in Ligue 1 with fourth-placed Lyon.

Clauses in Memphis deal

But this isn’t necessarily the last United fans will see of the winger.

According to Paul Hirst of The Times, United have inserted buy-back and sell-on clauses into his Lyon deal. They include if the French club qualify for the Champions League and if Memphis signs a contract extension with Les Gones.

Man United fans react

Based on the reaction on Twitter, Man United fans are impressed with Ed Woodward's decision to insert the buy-back clause.

It means that, should he rediscover his form in France, United can take him back.

