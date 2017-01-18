How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Angle wants his TNA matches on the Network.

Kurt Angle urging WWE to purchase his TNA library ahead of return

Football News
WWE fans are still buzzing about the fact that Kurt Angle will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, effectively making his return to the company.

While it’s unclear whether he’ll ever return to the ring for the organisation, fans will be happy simply to hear his iconic theme song hit the PA system again.

TNA MATCHES

Angle has already revealed that he’d love to compete against AJ Styles, and fans would obviously love for that to happen, but it does look unlikely at this point.

Although we had some incredible storylines and matches in his WWE run from 1998 to 2006, Angle left for TNA and went on to have more amazing matches, but Impact Wrestling doesn’t have as many eyes on it as Vince McMahon’s company.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Angle is hopeful that WWE can reach out to TNA and get his matches so they can show them on the WWE Network.

He said: “The WWE Universe is different from the rest of the world.

WWE NETWORK

“Even though I was wrestling all these great matches, most WWE fans didn’t see those matches.

“That makes me sad, but it would be nice if WWE somehow got my TNA library, as well as AJ Styles’, Samoa Joe’s, and Bobby Roode’s so people can see the stuff we did.

“Those guys will continue to have great matches, but we also had some great ones in TNA.”

There were plenty of rumours last year that WWE were going to put in a bid to purchase TNA, but that was later revealed to be Vince wanting to purchase the library to add to the already-extensive WWE Network.

With TNA now under new ownership, that task could be more difficult.

Although, there’s no harm in trying and showing the fans the sort of magic Angle could do with some of the finest that weren’t in the WWE at the time, and hopefully add some subscribers.

Should WWE try to purchase Kurt Angle’s TNA library? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
AJ Styles
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Kurt Angle

