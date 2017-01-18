Kevin Durant moved from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors over the summer in a move that didn't go down well with players and fans at his former team.

Emotions were high during his first game against his old team, which the Warriors won 122-96 at the Oracle Arena, with Durant scoring 39 points to help his new team earn the victory.

He'll be looking to replicate that kind of performance tonight when Golden State hosts the Thunder for the second time this season, but the former NBA MVP knows it's going to be another emotional game for him.

Durant said to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes: "It's never going to be a regular game for me. I'm just going to play. There's nothing serious. We got the first one out the way, and we're just going to play the next game.

"I'm sure it will [be emotional]. It's people I've been with for so long, and to see them again, yeah, [there will] be some emotions. But I've still got a job to do."

Emotions will always be high for Durant and the Thunder in this game because of the manner which the seven-time All-Star left his former team last summer. The passion was strong during the same game earlier this season and it will be no different this time around.

While Oklahoma will look to even up the score this time around, they still have two more opportunities to defeat the Warriors later this season when the two teams meet two more times at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on February 11 and March 20. Passion is bound to be high for all the fans who attend those two games to see Durant return for the first time since his move.

If you thought round one of the Warriors vs Thunder was heated, round two is expected to be just as good, with rounds three and four still to come later this year.