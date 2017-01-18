Arsenal can't afford to rest easy until Alexis Sanchez's future is sorted out one way or another.

The 28-year-old has just 18 months left on his current deal, and while Mesut Ozil is in exactly the same situation, in recent weeks the focus seems to have predominantly been on the Chilean.

It's easy to see why questions remain over how happy Sanchez is at the Emirates.

In the recent 4-0 win over Swansea, the attacker reacted furiously to being substituted, and threw his gloves to the floor at the final whistle of the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.

And as far as his trophy cabinet is concerned, all he has to show for his time in north London is one FA Cup winners' medal.

The Mirror report that Juventus are planning to finally put an end to this torment by making a formal offer for him, but Arsenal are understandably keen to warn the Italian giants off their star man.

Rumours continue to circulate about Paris Saint-Germain also being interested, but Juve may be the first club to come up with a genuine package to offer.

Player-plus-cash

Despite the fact that Sanchez is set to become much cheaper in the summer when he has just a year left to run on his contract, the Old Lady are willing to offer a player-plus-cash deal involving Miralem Pjanic and to the tune of £60million.

Arsenal are standing firm as they continue to talk to the player's representatives about an extension.

Yet, such is often the way in modern football, wages could be an important factor.

The Serie A champions are planning to use more than their five successive Scudetto's to convince the former Barcelona man to switch countries again, and will try and tempt him with a bumper contract offer.

To Sanchez's credit, he has reportedly already had one offer of over £400,000-a-week from the Chinese Super League and that doesn't seem to have turned his head.

Until his contract situation is resolved, however, Arsenal hold very few of the cards.

