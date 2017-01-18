Randy Orton found himself in the headlines once again this week, albeit for the wrong reasons.

Earlier this week, a WWE fan explained how he got into a heated altercation with The Viper at a gym before a SmackDown Live house show.

FANS CRITICISING ORTON

Apparently, Orton wasn’t too happy with how the fan decided to take a picture of him working out after he couldn’t wait to get his autograph.

Orton took to Twitter to hit out at him – and other fans – who felt that he was in the wrong for not taking time out to talk to the fans and give him the autograph.

Don’t let WWE legend Lance Storm hear you say that, though, as he took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on fans meeting WWE stars outside of the ring.

An excerpt from his lengthy Facebook post, which he then shared on Twitter, read: “Saw a thing on Twitter tonight where Randy Orton told a fan off at the gym who asked for an autograph.

HITTING OUT AT THE FANS

“And another fan complaining and calling Randy out for it with the logic that 'we (the fans) pay your salary, you owe the fans an autograph. This is what you signed up for. Don’t be a d**k.'

“Firstly, the dude who asked for the autograph didn’t wait until Randy was done with his workout, he asked him during his workout between sets, which is ignorant gym etiquette and straight up rude.

“Secondly, the 'we pay your salary' b******t is exactly that, b******t. If you buy a ticket to see someone wrestle, sing in a concert, dance on a stage etc. All you are owed for is whomever you bought a ticket to see go out and perform for you that night to the best of their ability.

“You aren’t buying a piece of their life.

“I spend a lot of money at Tim Hortons, do the people who work at Tim's owe me a piece of their free time? Am I entitled to interrupt them on their personal time whenever I see fit simply because the money I spend where they work pays their salary?

“You are the one asking a favour, not the other way around.”

The full post, which you can see below, also highlights how wrestlers will gladly sign autographs and take pictures when fans are polite.

While it will certainly create a debate between fans, it will only make the stars more hesitant to take time out to give the fans what they want.

