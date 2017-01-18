In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick has savage answer when asked about playoff home-field advantage

Home-field can be a great advantage in sports if you have the right form and the right atmosphere in your stadium for your team, but it isn't always effective.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Foxborough this weekend to play against the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game, they'll be going up against one of the biggest home-field advantage teams in the NFL.

The Patriots have one of the best home records in the league, so what did their head coach Bill Belichick have to say when he was asked how much home-field advantage helps the team?

When he was asked by Patriots beat writer Mark Daniels, he replied: "I don't know. Go ask Dallas and Kansas City."

Savage.

Home-field advantage certainly didn't help the Chiefs in their game against the Steelers last week at Arrowhead stadium, a place known to be incredibly loud. It definitely didn't help the Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers despite them being one of the best teams in the league.

Belichick later added that yes fans do help to a certain extent, but ultimately the game comes down to the players on the field. They determine the outcome whether it be a win or a loss and New England has definitely been shining in that area, boasting a 14-2 regular season record.

Home-field advantage is just the cherry on top for them and something which they unquestionably earned.

New England Patriots v New York Jets

