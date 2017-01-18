One of the biggest criticisms the WWE’s creative team faces to this day is that they haven’t booked Bray Wyatt properly.

It was thought that he’d be a guaranteed world champion after repackaging his Husky Harris character, and the work he has done since then – on NXT and the main roster – has been brilliant.

His microphone work is some of the best, he’s great in the ring and he has the charisma to become the biggest heel in the company.

However, certain booking decisions have hindered his progress, and they all seem to link to the WrestleMania pay-per-view.

It was thought that a win over John Cena at WrestleMania XXX would set him up perfectly for a big future, but he lost.

Although fans would have hated it if it ended differently, Wyatt went on to lose to The Undertaker the following year.

But last year proved to be the worst yet. Despite The Rock hyping him up in front of a record-breaking crowd, The Great One destroyed Erick Rowan in seconds, effectively burying The Wyatt Family on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, Wyatt has had great feuds and matches with other stars, and speaking in a pre-Royal Rumble conference call, he revealed that Daniel Bryan is still his dream WrestleMania opponent.

According to Sky Sports, he said: “Daniel Bryan would be my match-up.

“I could say a lot of names – The Undertaker, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Ric Flair in his prime.

“But I didn’t feel I was finished with Bryan.

“I felt it was taken from me, and I will always feel that way.

“This year, though, I plan to beat AJ Styles – if he is still the champion – and it would be good if it was a Last Man Standing match.”

Lots of stars would pick Bryan, especially since his career was cruelly cut-short due to injury, and fans are hopeful that WWE will allow him to have one more match, but The Miz seems to be the popular choice of opponent.

Perhaps the current SmackDown Live general manager will give Wyatt a title shot instead, if he can’t give him his dream match.

Would Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan be a main event worthy match at WrestleMania? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

