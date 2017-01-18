How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

FIFA are proposing scrapping the offside rule as one of the changes .

FIFA planning eight bizarre potential changes to football rules

FIFA are in very few football fans' good books at the minute.

As the game's highest governing body, they have an immense amount of power, as they've been happy to show by increasing the number of teams at the World Cup to 48 from 2026.

It remains to be seen quite how disastrous that proves to be, but only time will tell.

Yet, not content with sabotaging the most sacred of all tournaments, FIFA have more plans, as revealed by their new Director General for Technical Development, the legendary Marco van Basten.

The Dutchman has been speaking to German publication Bild, and admitted some - let's say, unusual - plans.

The powers that be are plotting some crazy changes, though for the purpose of fairness, it's worth pointing out that not all of the changes are completely ridiculous. It's just some of them that are a little bizarre.

Eight potential changes 

Here are the eight proposed changes. Van Basten, we thought you were one of the good ones.

1 - Scrapping the offside rule. “The attackers would have more chances and there would be more goals." Great news for tap-in merchants.

2 - Replacing penalty shootouts with a take-on challenge, as seen in the early days of the MLS. If you're an England fan, it's admittedly quite appealing.

Quarter-final England v Portugal - World Cup 2006

3 - No red cards for a deliberate handball, and a 'sin-bin' like in rugby instead.

4 - Only the captain can speak with the referee. The Premier League have been trying it for a while, but it can be difficult to enforce.

5 - A limit on fouls. A player can only make five fouls before they're removed from the pitch, like in basketball.

6 - Reducing the number of games. There would be a cap of 50 competitive games, which does sound beneficial given the way fixtures pile up, especially as it seems to cause injuries in the Premier League where there's no winter break.

FK Partizan v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League

7 - More substitutes. Two additional changes could be made in the case of extra time.

8 - Tackling time-wasting. "We therefore also discuss making the last ten minutes of the game a period of effective playing time" Van Basten added.

We should all be thankful for football as we know it, as you never know when it could change.

Which, if any, of these changes would you like to see? Let us know in the comments. 

